Electro revolution in the women's domain

HOT SHOW: The Ironing Maidens Melania Jack and Patty Bom performing as part of the Lismore Womens Festival this week.

WHEN a laundromat starts rocking out with 'electro housewife' music you know something progressive is happening.

'The Ironing Maidens' performed in the North Lismore Laundromat as part the Lismore Women's Festival which culminates on Saturday, March 11 in A Celebration Of Femme.

The Ironing Maidens members Melania Jack and Patty Bom said they were an experimental provocative act that called on people to remember the part women have played in furthering electronic music through the generations.

The Ironing Maidens: ‘The Ironing Maidens’ performed in the North Lismore Laundromat as part the Lismore Women’s Festival this week which will see the week-long festival culminate on Saturday 11th March in A Celebration Of Femme.

Ms Jack said they had combined electronic instruments, irons and ironing boards to create a performance which not only subverts the 1950s housewife stereotype but also paid homage to English music producer Daphne Oram.

"The piece began as a homage to the female pioneers of electronic music who up until recently have been the unsung heroes,” she said.

"Daphne Oram in the 1960s invented her own synthesiser at the same time that Robert Moog was inventing a synthesiser.”

Devi Thomas who moved to Lismore 10 years ago said she loved the originality of acts like The Ironing Maidens.

"The festival shows how well women run things, making use of what we already have, to create a week- long event,” she said.

Realartworks.Inc creative coordinator Sunita Bala has been curating the creative arts program and said she had spoken to women who literally got on a bus and ended up in Lismore 15 years ago with nothing more than a guitar or a sleeping bag.

"I have seen Lismore grow from a quiet, almost conservative town to a thriving artist's mecca,” she said.

Punters are encouraged to grab a bite from Eat the Street which is running congruently and wander up to the grounds of the Northern Rivers Conservatorium from 12pm-6pm where the closing event will take place.