Electricity retailers fined for alleged failure to submit data

ELECTRICITY retailers Alinta and EnergyAustralia have paid $60,000 in fines after ­allegedly failing to update the energy watchdog with critical data on their customers.

Energy companies are ­required under retail laws to send the Australian Energy Regulator market performance reports on their customers, allowing the watchdog to examine consumer trends and identify areas of concern.

Alinta has paid $40,000 in penalties after being hit with two infringement notices for allegedly failing to submit its 2016-17 financial year data for NSW and South Australia in a timely manner.

Electricity Pylon power line transmission tower at sunset. Generic photo of powerlines Picture: iStock

The power company was 12 months late.

Meanwhile, EnergyAustralia has paid $20,000 in fines for allegedly being 10 months late with its NSW 2016-17 financial year data submission.

"Timely and accurate data on key indicators such as customer numbers, the assistance given to customers experiencing payment difficulties, and the number of customers disconnected for non-payment is necessary to develop the best policies to protect customers and ensure companies are meeting their legal obligations," AER chair Paula Conboy said.

Australian Energy Regulator chair Paula Conboy. Picture: Aaron Francis

"Retailers need to carefully examine their information and data, prior to submitting it to the AER, so that stakeholders relying on that data are not misled.

"Where we find breaches of the data reporting provisions of the Retail Law, we will ­investigate and take action."