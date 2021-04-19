Electrician jailed after stealing surfer’s car

SENTENCED: A man has been sentenced after he stole a car in Tweed Heads and went shopping with a bank card found inside.

A Tweed Heads surfer spent two hours catching waves but then returned to find his car had been stolen.

According to court documents the victim had parked at Coral St, Tweed Heads on November 4, 2020 when he went for a surf only to return two hours later and find it stolen with his phone, wallet and bank card inside.

The card had transactions racked up to $423.04 from Kirra Newsagency, BP Tugun and Coles Palm Beach by James Paul Wood who was identified through CCTV.

Court documents state he was seen entering the Tugun BP before walking to a white van where a woman handed him a hat which he changed from the original.

At 11.50am police located the stolen car parked and unlocked in a visitors car park on Eden St, Tweed Heads.

Police spoke to a witness who said he had seen a man who matched the CCTV description drive and park the car and when leaving removed his hat and shirt.

On November 9 Wood became unstuck when he was caught by police drug driving with cannabis and meth in his system.

Records showed he was wanted for the stolen car and fraud matters.

The 44-year-old was taken into custody and declined interview wand said "I am under the influence of drugs, I can't be interviewed for 24 hours".

Wood pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on April 14 to seven counts of obtaining property by deception and one count of drug driving.

At the time of the offences Wood was subject to an intensive corrections order.

Defence lawyer Geoff Gallagher said his client had come from an unfortunate background where his parents were both workaholics and didn't provide a lot of supervision and his father was a violent alcoholic.

Mr Gallagher said there was a good period of Wood's life where he had lived a "prosocial" life and completed an electrical apprenticeship and gained work as an electrician.

He said upon release his client had work on the Tweed Valley Hospital.

Mr Gallagher told the court the issue of drugs had "constantly plagued" his client who had self medicated due to the pain of being exposed to family violence, turning to ice.

"It's clear he needs to deal with the underlying psychological baggage," Mr Gallagher said.

He asked the court to consider his client had spent 156 days in custody on remand which had forced a rehabilitation.

He also said the amounts of the offences were only $422 and the vehicle had been returned with no damage.

Wood was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with six months non-parole backdated to November 9, 2020.

He was also disqualified from driving for six months.