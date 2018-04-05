Menu
Fire crews have extinguished a house fire in Upper Main Arm.
Breaking

Electrical appliance sparks blaze in Upper Main Arm home

Liana Turner
by
5th Apr 2018 4:18 PM

FIRE crews have contained a blaze in a Northern Rivers home.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Bob Wilcox said they were called to the fire on Main Arm Rd at Upper Main Arm shortly after 3pm.

Insp Wilcox said a resident phoned Triple 0 after the blaze broke out in one room of the home.

The fire began when an electrical appliance went up in flames, Mr Wilcox said.

He said Rural Fire Service crews from Main Arm and Mullumbimby attended the fire along with a Fire and Rescue crew from Mullumbimby.

It's understood no one was injured and the fire was extinguished shortly before 4pm.

