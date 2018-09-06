ELECTION TIME: Long-term councillor to run for mayor

Mayor Jim Simmons signs the white robbon pledge on White Ribbon Day at the Yamba River Markets while Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay looks on.

Mayor Jim Simmons signs the white robbon pledge on White Ribbon Day at the Yamba River Markets while Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay looks on. Caitlan Charles

IT'S BEEN a big two years for Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons, but with a council that looks like it will be Fit for the Future and his family issues improving, Cr Simmons is looking for his next challenge, and he believes running for his second term of mayor will be it.

"The Yamba episode with the traffic lights versus the roundabout was a pretty taxing issue and I had just about reached the point where I'd throw it in," Cr Simmons said.

"But at this stage, I intend to nominate."

Taking on the role of mayor through a difficult period with a lot of public pressure, Cr Simmons said he felt like he'd met the challenge set by the Local Government criteria.

"It will take another year or two for the measures of (our Fit for the Future plan) to take full effect," he said.

"But I believe they are in place, that challenge has sort of past."

Cr Simmons said he believes other councillors will nominate for the position.

"It's a good process if they nominate and there is competition for the role," he said.

"If I nominate and I'm not successful, I will give the new mayor every support that I can.

"I believe they're all working for the good of the Clarence Valley."

Unlike other councils in the Northern Rivers, Clarence Valley councillors will elect the mayor at the September meeting.

The next mayor will sit for another two-year term.