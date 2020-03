A woman has been hospitalised after reportedly being bitten by a snake at Castaways Beach. Photo: AAP/Richard Walker

AN ELDERLY woman has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being bitten by a snake at Castaways Beach this morning.

Paramedics were called to a property about 9.30am and treated the woman at the scene, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

It's unclear what kind of snake bit the woman, but she was in a stable condition and was taken to Nambour Hospital for further treatment.