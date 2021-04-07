Menu
Elderly woman dies hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

by Thomas Chamberlin & Danielle Buckley
7th Apr 2021 6:09 PM
An elderly woman has died at a Logan aged care facility after receiving her COVID-19 vaccination today.

The 82-year-old, who was living at the Yurana aged care facility in Springwood, had her vaccine about 10am, with police receiving a call about 1.30pm.

It's unclear if the vaccine has any link to the woman's death, as she suffered other health issues including lung disease.

It is understood she received the Pfizer vaccine.

A Blue Care employee confirmed that a woman had died after receiving the vaccine earlier this morning.

A police spokesman said it was a non-suspicious death but could not comment further.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Yurana aged care facility at Springwood
