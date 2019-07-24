Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman will be flown to Rockhampton Hospital after the bull attack.
The woman will be flown to Rockhampton Hospital after the bull attack.
News

Elderly woman attacked by bull

by Nicole Pierre
24th Jul 2019 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN is suffering serious injuries after she was run at by a bull in central Queensland.

Paramedics were called to an 84-year-old female patient after she was attacked by a bull in Duaringa, west of Rockhampton, just before midday Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman is suffering from serious lower leg injuries.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked.

More to come.

central queensland editors picks farming

Top Stories

    Mystery letter slams 'eyesore' development plans

    premium_icon Mystery letter slams 'eyesore' development plans

    News RESIDENTS have received letters opposing a development that includes a brewery, distillery, restaurant, child care centre and pools.

    Six of the most important NRRRL players in lead-up to semis

    premium_icon Six of the most important NRRRL players in lead-up to semis

    Rugby League Teams will be looking to these key players to keep momentum going

    Popular North Coast restaurant gone, but not forever

    premium_icon Popular North Coast restaurant gone, but not forever

    News This much-loved Thai eatery is moving to a new town

    27 degrees? Spring is definitely in the air

    27 degrees? Spring is definitely in the air

    Weather Unseasonable warmth brings early dose of spring heat