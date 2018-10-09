Menu
A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly attacking a 70-year-old woman. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Crime

Elderly woman allegedly attacked, robbed in own home

Ashley Pillhofer
by
8th Oct 2018 10:39 AM

A MAN who allegedly robbed and seriously assaulted a 70-year-old woman in Sarina has been arrested.

Police will allege the 38-year-old man from Heatley entered a Bruce Highway home and confronted the elderly woman who was gardening.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said when the intruder entered the residence, the woman confronted him and told him to leave.

After he left, the woman returned to her gardening to discover he had re-entered the home.

"The man re-entered the home and was found by the woman inside a bedroom," Snr Const Smith said.

"The man was asked to leave again by the woman but upon exit stole a set of car keys."

As he left again he allegedly pushed the female resident down a set of stairs before running quickly from the property.

"The 70-year-old female victim sustained bruising and abrasions, as well as shock as a result of the incident," Snr Const Smith said.

Police soon found the intruder hiding in long grass close to the home.

He was charged with one count each of enter dwelling with intent, obstructing a police officer, burglary and serious assault of a person over 60.

He will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court today.

assault crime mackay crime sarina seniors-news
Mackay Daily Mercury

