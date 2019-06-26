Elderly residents scammed by 'legitimate' phone calls

POLICE are warning people to be wary of possible scams when they receive unsolicited phone calls or mail.

Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said officers have received at least three complaints of scams in the region in the past week.

"An elderly lady from Casino received a phone call from a Casino phone number, telling her that the ATO was going to arrest her unless she sent a few thousand dollars worth of iTunes cards to an overseas address," he said.

"It looks like someone has gained access to the Casino phone number in order to make their call seem legitimate.

"An elderly Kyogle woman has received mail stating that opened two new bank accounts.

"It appears someone has obtained enough of her identity to open the new accounts.

"Police are also investigating an incident where a victim has lost their debit card and an offender has used it to buy cigarettes."

Snr const Henderson said there are many different types of scams doing the rounds.

"I spend a lot of my time speaking to clubs and groups of people about scams and how to avoid becoming a victim," he said.

"If you would like me to speak to your social group please feel free to send me a Facebook message."

For more information about the current scams being used in Australia, visit www.scamwatch.gov.au.