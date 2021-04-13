Elderly residents left traumatised by road rage

Hazard signs warning drivers of elderly members crossing is doing little to stop the road rage and speeding seen on this Ballina road. (AAP Image/James Ross)

Hazard signs warning drivers of elderly members crossing is doing little to stop the road rage and speeding seen on this Ballina road. (AAP Image/James Ross)

Calls for road safety upgrades on an Alstonville road have been put before Ballina Shire Council following claims elderly pedestrians are being "verbally abused" and "traumatised" by speeding motorists.

The concerns for Adventist Senior Living Centre residents have been raised in the council's agenda this Wednesday, with councillors and residents alike calling for changes following serious reports.

According to Adventist Senior Living Centre manager Andrew Tucker, the 60km/h zone is regularly flouted by drivers along the Pearces Creek Rd and Lismore Rd/Bugden Ave stretch, making it difficult for residents to cross.

"Recently one of the residents from the independent Living Village was returning from the Alstonville township along the pathway in their Mobility Scooter," he said.

"They reached our Village and on crossing the road they encountered a motorist who was verbally abusive to them. This obviously caused the resident significant distress."

Mr Tucker said staff too found it impossible to leave the facility "as drivers come up over the crest and speed down the hill."

Aerial View of Path Road Crossing and Entrance to SDA Facility.



His opinions were seconded by councillor Eoin Johnston who had heard a "number of complaints" about the road.

"The most recent example is that of a 94 year old woman, who still uses a walking frame to go up to the shops, being abused by a speeding driver because he had to temporarily slow down as she completed crossing the road," Cr Johnston said.

"Her daughter, who is a person I respect, told me that her mum was so traumatised that she will not go out again.

"I had heard other complaints over the years but I have now committed to try to rectify the problem."

Solutions suggested to the council included traffic calmers, enhanced signage, a marked crossing and/or a reduction in the speed limit.

However, the council agenda suggests an effective fix could be limited.

"The location of the aged care facility, being in a rural area, beyond the town limits is not ideal for safe pedestrian access," it read.

"While there is a path and the road has a 60kph speed limit posted, compliance will always be problematic as drivers tend to drive at higher speeds being influenced by the rural roadside conditions."

The agenda has no listed recommendations at this stage.

Originally published as Elderly residents left traumatised by road rage