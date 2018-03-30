Menu
Police have appealed for information after an alleged break-in near Ballina.
Crime

Elderly resident assaulted during alleged break-in

Liana Turner
30th Mar 2018 4:54 PM

POLICE have appealed for public assistance after an alleged break-and-enter near Ballina.

Richmond Police District officers said a Dalwood Rd, Dalwood home was broken into while the elderly occupant was home about 1pm on Tuesday.

Police said the resident was assaulted and property was stolen from the home.

They are seeking any witnesses who may have seen any person or vehicle in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or theirs nearest police station.

