Elderly man evicted over dinner dispute

AN elderly Bethania man has been evicted from his aged care rental unit after refusing to pay for meals he did not like or want in his full fortnightly rent.

Park View Lodge resident Colin Batterham, 82, was issued with an eviction notice last month following a request to have the meal cost deducted from his $700 fortnightly rent because he did not like the food and no longer wanted the meals.

"I like living here with my neighbours as long as I can have edible meals delivered by another service like Meals on Wheels and pay an appropriate amount of money for it," Mr Batterham said

Waterford MP Shannon Fentiman with Park View residents Colin Batterham, 82, and Reveica Cordineau.



Park View Lodge principal Louisa Galagher said she evicted Mr Batterham after he refused to pay his full rent, dropping payments to $500 a fortnight and breaking his signed rental agreement.

"People can still rent here and not pay for the meals if they go through the correct protocol and get a letter from their dietitian or doctor to say they can't eat the meals," Ms Galagher said. "I haven't issued the wrong agreement.

"I was just doing what the department told me to do in 2012 and issue the RAA to anyone renting units without kitchens," she said.

Park View Lodge on Snedden St, Bethania.

A Housing Department review of the complex also found a previous manager had not registered some rental bonds with the Residential Tenancies Authority, in breach of the Residential Tenancies and Rooming Accommodation Act 2008.

Waterford MP Shannon Fentiman said management was told to change agreements from the Rooming Accommodation Agreement to the required General Tenancy Agreement.

"Residents formed their own association to ensure their rights are upheld and protected," she said.

Ms Fentiman said under the General Tenancy Agreement residents at the Bethania retirement village would no longer be forced to pay for meals they don't want or can't eat.