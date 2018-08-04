Elderly man found with 8000 child porn pics

There were more than 7600 images, and 740 videos.

AN ELDERLY man found with more than 8000 images of child abuse walked from Southport Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon.

Paul Lee Dinniss, 81, pleaded guilty in Southport District Court yesterday to three counts of using a carriage service to access child pornography material, two counts of using a carriage service to transmit child pornography and one count of possessing child exploitation material.

He was sentenced yesterday to two years prison with an operational period of five years.

The court heard Australia Federal Police raided Dinniss' home after it was found child pornography had been uploaded from this address.

The search found a laptop, a desktop and three thumb drives, all which contained child pornography.

An analysis of the devices found Dinniss had used Skype and Yahoo! Messenger to send and receive multiple abusive images, many from a site called "Cute Boys Pics".

More than 7600 of the files found were pictures while more than 740 were videos.

About 0.2 per cent were animated pictures depicting child abuse.