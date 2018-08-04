Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There were more than 7600 images, and 740 videos.
There were more than 7600 images, and 740 videos.
Crime

Elderly man found with 8000 child porn pics

by Lea Emery
4th Aug 2018 3:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man found with more than 8000 images of child abuse walked from Southport Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon.

Paul Lee Dinniss, 81, pleaded guilty in Southport District Court yesterday to three counts of using a carriage service to access child pornography material, two counts of using a carriage service to transmit child pornography and one count of possessing child exploitation material.

He was sentenced yesterday to two years prison with an operational period of five years.

The court heard Australia Federal Police raided Dinniss' home after it was found child pornography had been uploaded from this address.

The search found a laptop, a desktop and three thumb drives, all which contained child pornography.

An analysis of the devices found Dinniss had used Skype and Yahoo! Messenger to send and receive multiple abusive images, many from a site called "Cute Boys Pics".

More than 7600 of the files found were pictures while more than 740 were videos.

About 0.2 per cent were animated pictures depicting child abuse.

child pornography gold coast southport

Top Stories

    Duck nest could see fig tree's final days delayed

    premium_icon Duck nest could see fig tree's final days delayed

    Environment A councillor has appealed for a tree's removal to be delayed until wood ducks fly the coop

    Shark net decision is a 'hard call' for Minister

    premium_icon Shark net decision is a 'hard call' for Minister

    Environment Positivity towards nets 28 per cent down

    Stunning painting makes a point, wins art prize

    premium_icon Stunning painting makes a point, wins art prize

    News "It won for its statement... works of art should say something”

    $2.8 million upgrade to Oakes Oval will open today

    $2.8 million upgrade to Oakes Oval will open today

    News Come and celebrate Lismore's premier sporting facility

    Local Partners