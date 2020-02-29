Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Elderly man tortured with drill, taser

by Ben Harvy
29th Feb 2020 8:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

An elderly man has been bound, kidnapped and assaulted with a taser and drill during a terrifying ordeal at Murray Bridge.

Two men have been arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police say the victim was in contact with one of the men on a social app.

After meeting at a Murray Bridge home, the victim was allegedly bound and assaulted by the pair, who used a taser and drill.

Police say the men also used a hatchet to threaten the victim and demand money.

The incident was reported to police about 8am on Saturday after the victim, with just minor injuries, escaped his captors.

The suspects were arrested at Murray Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Police will allege they found a taster, drill, hatchet and duct tape used in the incident.

The pair - a 36-year-old and 20-year-old from Murray Bridge - have been refused police bail.

They will appear in Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on Monday.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks torture

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Duelling drivers at V8 Dirt Modifieds

        premium_icon Duelling drivers at V8 Dirt Modifieds

        Sport DUELLING drivers Ryley Smith and Brock Youngberry will continue their enthralling battle in the All Trades Equipment Junior Sedan Track Championship in Lismore on...

        Weird, wonderful animals of the Casino dog show

        premium_icon Weird, wonderful animals of the Casino dog show

        News ABOUT a thousand dogs of all shapes and sizes were being preened to perfection at...

        Brown snake bites Northern Rivers woman

        premium_icon Brown snake bites Northern Rivers woman

        News A NORTHERN Rivers woman comes across one of Australia’s deadliest creatures while...

        Driver’s miraculous escape, car collides with truck

        premium_icon Driver’s miraculous escape, car collides with truck

        News THE main arterial road between Lismore and Ballina has been closed eastbound since...