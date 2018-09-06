Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly man suffers 'significant' injuries from power saw

Tara Miko
by
5th Sep 2018 4:24 PM

A MAN suffered serious neck, hand and chest injuries after an accident with a power saw at Laidley Heights.

The man, aged in his 70s, was working using the electrical tool when he suffered the significant injuries at a private residence on Thurlow Crt about 2.20pm.

Paramedics transported the man to the Laidley Hospital heli-pad from where he was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was in a serious but stable condition when transported.

laidley heights power saw queensland ambulance
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #11-21

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #11-21

    News THE bosses of some of the region's biggest employers have made it onto our list.

    Traffic lights 'still on the table' for deadly bypass

    premium_icon Traffic lights 'still on the table' for deadly bypass

    News Roads Minister Melinda Pavey announced $50 million road funding

    Drug-affected man drove 100km/h through school zone

    premium_icon Drug-affected man drove 100km/h through school zone

    Crime A parolee who drove 80km/h over limit has appealed his sentence

    Local Partners