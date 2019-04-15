Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMERGENCY SCENE: A 70-year-old was struck by a vehicle this evening in Coffs Harbour.
EMERGENCY SCENE: A 70-year-old was struck by a vehicle this evening in Coffs Harbour. Frank Redward
Community

Elderly man struck by vehicle on highway

Sam Flanagan
by
14th Apr 2019 7:14 PM | Updated: 15th Apr 2019 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY Services were called into action after a man was hit by a vehicle on the Pacific Highway on Sunday night.

The 70-year-old man was allegedly hit by a vehicle and sustained head injuries near the Bray St lights just before 7pm according to a NSW Police spokesman.

When emergency services arrived at the scene the man was conscious and breathing, though he was bleeding from the head.

The incident caused a lane of the highway to be closed whilst the man was being assessed by paramedics.

The man was taken to the Coffs Harbour Hospital a short time later via ambulance for further treatment.

All lanes of the highway have now been reopened.

car crash coffs harbour editors picks emergency nsw ambulance nsw police pacific highway
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Woman drinks 10 beers, takes young children for a drive

    premium_icon Woman drinks 10 beers, takes young children for a drive

    Crime POLICE allege they have made 11 arrests for drink driving and drug driving over the weekend.

    • 15th Apr 2019 8:46 AM
    What keeps council's senior staff awake at night?

    premium_icon What keeps council's senior staff awake at night?

    News New committee aims to bring "sustainable change"

    Man's big mistake when police asked him for identification

    premium_icon Man's big mistake when police asked him for identification

    Crime The man is set to go to court after an intoxicated mix-up

    PHOTOS: Creator of amazing bongs coming to Nimbin Mardigrass

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Creator of amazing bongs coming to Nimbin Mardigrass

    Whats On The Canadian man's glass work has to be seen to be believed