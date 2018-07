CAUGHT: An elderly man has been charged after he was clocked travelling 151km/h on the Bruce Hwy.

A 70-YEAR-OLD man has lost his licence after he was caught travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit.

About 12.50pm on July 16, Howard police clocked a car travelling at 151km/h on the Bruce Highway at Aldershot near Maryborough.

The Murrumba Downs man was issued with an infringement notice for exceeding speed with six demerit points, loss of licence for six months and a fine.