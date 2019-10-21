Elderly man charged with abuse of young girls

A man has faced court accused of abusing two young girls.

AN AGREED set of facts is being finalised in the case against an elderly man facing child abuse charges.

The 71-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared by video link before Lismore Local Court on October 16.

He's charged with having sexual intercourse with an eight-year-old girl accused of the indecent assault and aggravated indecent assault of another girl.

According to court documents, the alleged victims were under his care at the time.

In court, the DPP prosecutor asked Magistrate Jeff Linden for an adjournment.

"There has just been a slight delay in agreed facts," he said.

Solicitor Jim Fuggle, who was appearing as agent for another law firm, told the court the matter was "nearly resolved".

The parties asked Mr Linden for an extra two weeks, after which the man is expected to be committed to sentence.

The case will return to court on October 30.

Meanwhile, Mr Fuggle raised with the court an issue of medication the accused hadn't been provided during his time in custody, despite pleas from him and his family/

"It's somewhat important medication," he said.

Mr Linden requested that "the defendant be medically examined with a view to his medication being restored".

The man has not yet entered formal pleas to his charges.