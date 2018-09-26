Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An elderly Gold Coast man is accused of the historic child sex abuse of three children in Coraki.
An elderly Gold Coast man is accused of the historic child sex abuse of three children in Coraki. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Elderly man charged over historic child sex abuse

Hamish Broome
by
26th Sep 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY Gold Coast man is accused of the historic child sex abuse of three children in Coraki.

Aalbregt Cornelis Bal, who turned 85 this year, will face committal proceedings in Lismore Local Court in November.

Mr Bal is accused of 13 counts of sexual assault on victims who were under his authority at the time.

The crimes allegedly occurred between 1986 and 1990. The alleged victims were aged between eight and 13.

The historical charges include two counts of indecent assault of person under authority, six counts of sexual intercourse without consent of person under authority, three counts of committing an indecent act, one count of sexual intercourse of a child between 10 and 16, and one count of assault and commit act of indecency.

The Burleigh Heads man was charged by Casino detectives in February.

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court for mention on November 6.

lismore court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Byron mayor accuses PM of 'bullying, unhelpful' tactics

    premium_icon Byron mayor accuses PM of 'bullying, unhelpful' tactics

    Politics THE Prime Minister has stripped the council's right to hold citizenship ceremonies, but the mayor says they are exploring options.

    • 26th Sep 2018 7:00 AM
    Break-in left restaurant looking like 'bomb site'

    premium_icon Break-in left restaurant looking like 'bomb site'

    Crime Owners of popular eatery "devastated” by break-in

    SNEAK PEEK: Coca-Cola to unveil locally-filmed commercial

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: Coca-Cola to unveil locally-filmed commercial

    TV The ad will be aired for the first time during football grand final

    Blogger's lawyer defends 'Rolf Harris' comment

    premium_icon Blogger's lawyer defends 'Rolf Harris' comment

    News 'She's not saying Serge Benhayon behaved like Rolf Harris' jury told

    Local Partners