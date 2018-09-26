Elderly man charged over historic child sex abuse

An elderly Gold Coast man is accused of the historic child sex abuse of three children in Coraki.

AN ELDERLY Gold Coast man is accused of the historic child sex abuse of three children in Coraki.

Aalbregt Cornelis Bal, who turned 85 this year, will face committal proceedings in Lismore Local Court in November.

Mr Bal is accused of 13 counts of sexual assault on victims who were under his authority at the time.

The crimes allegedly occurred between 1986 and 1990. The alleged victims were aged between eight and 13.

The historical charges include two counts of indecent assault of person under authority, six counts of sexual intercourse without consent of person under authority, three counts of committing an indecent act, one count of sexual intercourse of a child between 10 and 16, and one count of assault and commit act of indecency.

The Burleigh Heads man was charged by Casino detectives in February.

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court for mention on November 6.