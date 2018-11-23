Menu
Crime

Elderly man charged with attempted murder

Rae Wilson
by
23rd Nov 2018 5:01 AM

AN elderly man is in police custody charged with attempted murder and serious assault after a neighbour dispute in a retirement village. 

Detectives from Redcliffe Criminal Investigation Branch charged the 83-year-old man after an incident in Scarborough about 1.35pm on Thursday. 

Police will allege an altercation occurred between the accused man and a 71-year-old man at an address on Landsborough Avenue.

During the incident, a 71-year-old man received cuts to his face and forearm from a knife.

It will also be alleged a 74-year-old woman, who attempted to intervene in the altercation, was punched in the face.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment of non-critical injuries.

The woman was treated at the scene for facial injuries.

Police have charged an 83-year-old Scarborough man with one count each of attempted murder and serious assault.

He will appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

