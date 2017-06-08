Elderly lady with dementia missing in Lismore CBD

UPDATE 1.50pm: POLICE have confirmed that Robin has been found and have thanked everyone for keeping an eye out for her.

THURSDAY 1pm: POLICE are currently looking for an elderly lady named Robin, who has been missing since 8.30am this morning in the Lismore CBD

Robin is 75 years old and was last seen in a store on Conway Street at 8:30am.

Robin suffers from dementia.

She is described as about 165cm tall, straight grey hair, medium build and wearing a blue jacket.

If you have seen Robin please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 ASAP.