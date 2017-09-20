Elderly driver pleads not guilty to fatal crash

AN ELDERLY Tweed Shire man has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving which caused the death of a motorcyclist on a rural Tweed road last year.

Edwin Patrick Jessop was not required to appear in Lismore Local Court yesterday where his solicitor entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The charges relate to a crash at 10.30am on October 24 last year when Jessop's Toyota Hilux ute was turning off Numinbah Rd into Couchy Creek Rd at Numinbah.

While turning right into Couchy Creek, Jessop's ute collided with an oncoming motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Dann Jenkins, died as a result of the impact.

Dann Jenkins was killed in a crash on October 24 last year. Contributed

The 88-year-old is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, and the secondary charges of negligent driving occasioning death and not giving way to a vehicle while turning right into a terminating road.

Yesterday in Lismore Mr Jessop's solicitor lodged a waiver of committal notice, surrendering his right to a committal hearing.

The matter will now proceed directly to arraignment in the Lismore District Court on November 1.

Jessop is required to appear at his arraignment.