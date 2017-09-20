24°
News

Elderly driver pleads not guilty to fatal crash

Tributes for Dann Jenkins.
Tributes for Dann Jenkins. Contributed
Hamish Broome
by

AN ELDERLY Tweed Shire man has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving which caused the death of a motorcyclist on a rural Tweed road last year.

Edwin Patrick Jessop was not required to appear in Lismore Local Court yesterday where his solicitor entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The charges relate to a crash at 10.30am on October 24 last year when Jessop's Toyota Hilux ute was turning off Numinbah Rd into Couchy Creek Rd at Numinbah.

While turning right into Couchy Creek, Jessop's ute collided with an oncoming motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Dann Jenkins, died as a result of the impact.

Dann Jenkins was killed in a crash on October 24 last year.
Dann Jenkins was killed in a crash on October 24 last year. Contributed

The 88-year-old is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, and the secondary charges of negligent driving occasioning death and not giving way to a vehicle while turning right into a terminating road.

Yesterday in Lismore Mr Jessop's solicitor lodged a waiver of committal notice, surrendering his right to a committal hearing.

The matter will now proceed directly to arraignment in the Lismore District Court on November 1.

Jessop is required to appear at his arraignment.

Topics:  dangerous driving occasioning death edwin patrick jessop numinbah

Lismore Northern Star
Not a drop to spare - you can blame it on the rain

Not a drop to spare - you can blame it on the rain

WAITING times for household tank water is easily up to five weeks as the dry weather continues.

North Lismore Plateau will boast an abundance of green space

STUNNING: The view over Lismore from the North Lismore Plateau.

NEW parks revealed in plans on public display

Lismore is pumping again after flood

ABOVE: The first pump at Browns Creek was removed and transported to Brisbane on September 16.

One pump was left completely out of action following the March flood

Chopper lands at school to deliver important message

KIDS ZONE: Westpac Rescue Helicopter paid a visit to the children at Evans River Community Public School yesterday.

Students get behind the scenes look at rescue service

Local Partners