Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly driver pleads guilty over fatal motorcyclist crash

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg
Hamish Broome
by

AN ELDERLY man who turned his ute in front of an oncoming motorcyclist on a rural Northern Rivers road, causing a crash which killed the 22-year-old rider, will be sentenced in Lismore Local Court next month.

Edwin Patrick Jessop, 88, has indicated he will plead guilty to negligent driving occasioning death over the crash which killed Tweed Heads man Dann Jenkins the morning of October 24 last year.

Jessop, of Numinbah in the Tweed Shire hinterland, indictated his guilty plea in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday after the Crown formally withdrew the more serious charge of dangerous driving occasioning death against him.

Mr Jenkins, a former Banora Point High student, was on a group ride with mates on the day of the crash.

The tragedy unfolded as Jessop was turning right from Numinbah Rd into Couchy Creek Rd, near Chillingham, as Jenkins was coming from the north.

Jessop allegedly failed to give way to Jenkins' oncoming motorbike.

After an investigation by the Richmond Crash Investigation Unit he was charged on January 24 this year.

The maximum penalty for negligent driving occasioning death is 18 months' prison.

Jessop will be sentenced at 2pm on December 11 in Lismore Local Court.

Topics:  dann jenkins edwin patrick jessop numinbah

Lismore Northern Star
Brazen thieves steal man's car while he mows the lawn

Brazen thieves steal man's car while he mows the lawn

THE man was busy working, wearing earmuffs, when the thieves took a sneaky opportunity to steal a car and trailer.

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Collard is a staple of the cuisine of the southern US states, and not so easy to find in Australia. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Best buys and new produce available from Northern Rivers growers

Tweed/Byron command won't face merger

Tweed/Byron LAC will be renamed, but the borders won't change.

Supt Wayne Starling has welcomed news his command will not merge

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Fresh produce.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Local Partners