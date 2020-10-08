Elderly crash victim’s family makes desperate plea

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating a head-on crash which occurred on Cooroy Noosa Rd on Sunday.

The family of a 90-year-old woman who died in hospital after a head-on crash at Lake Macdonald on Sunday is appealing for information.

Nancy Thom's family have issued a statement saying they are devastated by the passing of the mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

"She was a much loved member of our family and also contributed as a volunteer in the local community for many years. Her passing has had a devastating impact on a lot of people," they said.

"We are appealing to anyone who has information to please provide this to police."

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are specifically seeking information about the movements of a dark coloured VW Toureg travelling in the Cooroy area from about 4.30pm until the crash, which occurred on Cooroy Noosa Rd at 7.15pm.

Anyone with dashcam footage or who was near the area at the time should contact police.

A 16-year-old female driver of a Toyota LandCruiser involved in the crash and two passengers - a 45-year-old female and Ms Thom - were taken to hospital.

Ms Thom sustained critical injuries and later died in hospital.

The 45-year-old male driver of the station wagon was also injured and taken to hospital in a stable condition.