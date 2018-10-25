Menu
Elderly couple stabbed on Mid-North Coast, man arrested after fleeing.
Crime

Elderly couple stabbed in domestic attack

25th Oct 2018 10:37 AM
A MAN will face court after allegedly stabbing an elderly couple in a domestic-related attack at a home on the Mid-North Coast before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police were called to a home on Arthur St, South West Rocks, at about 11:20am yesterday after reports two elderly people had been injured during a violent domestic altercation.

A 66-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man were treated at the scene for serious stab wounds before being taken to Kempsey Hospital for treatment. Both patients remain in a serious but stable condition.

During a search of the area, police found and arrested a 34-year-old man who is known to the couple. He was charged with two counts of wounding person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as well as malicious damage, and was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on October 25.
 

