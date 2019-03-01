Menu
Four people, including two elderly people, were hospitalised after the two-vehicle crash at Nambour. Picture: Facebook
News

Elderly couple injured after car rolls in crash

Ashley Carter
by
1st Mar 2019 1:59 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM
FOUR people have been hospitalised after a traffic crash at Nambour this morning.

Paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Coronation Ave, near Ken Mills Toyota, at 11.48am where a car containing two elderly people reportedly rolled, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

The elderly couple had to be assisted from the car and suffered multiple abrasions as well as chest and neck pain.

Two other patients were able to remove themselves from the second car, the QAS spokesman said, and suffered minor injuries.

An elderly couple suffered injuries after their car rolled in a two-vehicle crash at Nambour this morning. Picture: Facebook
The two elderly patients were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and the other patients were taken to Nambour Hospital.

All patients were in a stable condition.

No delays were reported in the area.

