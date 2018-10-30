Tourist dies while swimming on the reef

An American tourist has drowned while swimming at Fitzroy Island.

TWO tourists have died in as many days while swimming at popular reef destinations during a holiday to Far North Queensland.

A 70-year-old foreign national was pulled from the water unconscious about 11am on Friday while snorkelling.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said on Monday that bystanders on scene attempted to resuscitate him.

He said flight paramedics also attended via Rescue 510 helicopter in an effort to revive the man, but he died at the scene.

The man was then transported back to the mainland by helicopter.

It's understood he had pre-existing medical conditions.

A police spokeswoman also confirmed a 72-year-old American man died on Saturday, after drowning at Agincourt Reef, located 65km off the coast of Port Douglas.

It's understood the man has been swimming about 12.30pm.

She said a report would be prepared for the coroner.

A Principal Governance and Performance Officer for PSBA spokeswoman confirmed that Rescue 510 attended both incidents.

She said they were now in the hands of police for investigation.

The news of the death comes after a father and son drowned at a popular swimming spot in the Whitsundays.

The pair had been travelling from overseas with other family members when they found themselves in trouble in deep water at the Airlie Beach Lagoon late on Sunday afternoon.

A four-year-old girl was also taken to Cairns Base Hospital in a serious condition on Saturday following a near-drowning.

Paramedics were called to the incident at Cairns North at 6.07pm.

She remains in hospital in a stable condition.