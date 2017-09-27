27°
Eisteddfod celebrates 105th year

Supercallifragilisticexpialidocious! 12-year-old Jacinta Mcdonald from Lismore Public School performs a ballet routine based on the musical Mary Poppins.
"IT'S not just a couple of kids prancing around on a stage, it's a beginning of a future.”

Lismore Musical Festival Society secretary treasurer, Valerie Axtens said even if performers don't pursue dancing as a career, they've learnt how to stand with confidence.

"Every time you go on to a stage you're a winner,” Ms Axtens said.

This year marks the 105th Lismore Eisteddfod, where thousands of dancers of varied ages and towns descend on Lismore to perform over nine days.

12-year-old Jacinta Mcdonald from Lismore Public School performs ballet, tap and jazz solos
Ms Axtens said there was a high calibre of performances this year.

She said a lot has changed since the early times when it was much more music centred.

"Once musical films became prominent then the dancing started, but the dancing wouldn't have began until about 1936.”

Combined programs of dance, vocal, instrumental, and spoken word categories, Ms Axton said they consider it a "kindergarten of the performing arts industry”.

Performers are aged from under five to 18 years of age, but 12-year-old Jacinta McDonald, had a stand-out routine based on the musical Mary Poppins.

She said she had been practising two days a week for five months in preparation for the prestigious event.

She had solo jazz, tap and ballet performances but said her ballet performance as her favourite character Mary Poppins was particularly awesome.

12-year-old Jacinta Mcdonald from Lismore Public School performs ballet, tap and jazz solos
Lismore Northern Star
