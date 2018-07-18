Eight straight in season of dominance

KYOGLE rider Dean Ferris won his eighth consecutive race in the MX1 Nationals round at Raymond Terrace to extend his commanding lead in the series.

Ferris has been a class above this season and is 106 points clear of his closet rival Luke Clout.

He won two races in a double header round at the weekend and has already sealed the MX1 National title for a third straight year.

"I was really excited to come to Raymond Terrace as it has been a while since I have raced here,” Ferris said.

"The track didn't separate the riders a lot and the top five or six of us generated a good speed and the racing was fast and one mistake would prove costly.

"While I didn't enjoy being roosted, I enjoyed being in a good race and credit to the other riders as they were on the gas all weekend.

"Sometimes you have weekends where you go 1-1 and it's pretty easy, other weekends, like here at Raymond Terrace, you just have to find a way to win and I'm glad I was able to do that.”

Ferris went into the Sunshine Coast round 68 points ahead in first place and was made to work for his race wins.

He came out strong at the weekend and was able to dominate from the start.

"It's nice to know you can win when things are going perfectly but also rewarding to know that when it comes time to out race, out-smart or just be consistent, I was able to do it,” Ferris said. "Thanks to the entire CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team as the double header weekends take a massive effort from everyone and the guys always come through.”

There are still two rounds to go in the series with the next one at Gladstone on August 5.

The season wraps up the following weekend with a two-day event at Coolum on the Sunshine Coast.