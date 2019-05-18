Eight people trapped on show ride

EIGHT people have been trapped on a ride at Freds Pass Rural Show and one person is en route to Royal Darwin Hospital with minor injuries after a "structural malfunction", thecan confirm.

People are seen being rescued by police from the octopus ride at Freds Pass Show. PICTURE: KERI MEGELUS

St John Ambulance operations manager Craig Garraway said crews attended the scene and helped free multiple trapped children from the Octopus Ride after part of it crashed to the ground.

"There are two people with minor injuries - I can't confirm if they are adults of children," he said.

Freds Pass Rural Show spokesman John McNeur spokesman confirmed NT Police and paramedics were at the scene.

"This afternoon we've had an incident on a Octopus Ride on sideshow alley and it would appear there has been a structural malfunction and the arms of one of the rides," he said.

"Clearly all rides are checked out very thoroughly by NT Worksafe as they are by the operator.

"There has been very light injuries to one individual.

"One person with minor injuries is being transported to Royal Darwin Hospital."

More to come.