Eight people were hurt in this multi-vehicle crash on Plaza Parade, Maroochydore.

Eight people were hurt in this multi-vehicle crash on Plaza Parade, Maroochydore. Shayla Bullock

EIGHT people have been injured in a serious multi-vehicle at the entrance to Sunshine Plaza.

The crash involving two vehicles occurred on Plaza Parade, Maroochydore, about 1.30pm.

There people were taken to hospital in a stable condition. Shayla Bullock

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics assessed eight people and three were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

They were suffering a range of minor injuries, including neck pain.