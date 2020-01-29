Eight Northern Rivers eateries fined by food authority

File photo testing food temperature. Northern Rivers eateries have been fined for breaching food regulations, including one business that failed to store food under correct temprature control.

A HANDFUL of Northern Rivers eateries and supermarkets have been issued with fines in the past 12 months for allegedly breaching the Food Standards Code, Food Regulation or Food Act.

In six of eight cases, warnings had been issued to the companies in breach of regulations before they were fined.

Lismore Council issued Byron Bay Olives with an $880 fine for allegedly failing to store potentially hazardous food under temperature control on December 8.

In May, KFC Lismore copped an $880 fine for allegedly failing to maintain all fixtures, fittings and equipment to the required standard of cleanliness.

Two fines were issued at Bluesfest, costing organisers $1760 in total. A food stall, Crossroads Cafe, was fined for its alleged failure to ensure floors were designed and constructed in fitting way for the activities conducted on the food premises, and a bar, Bluesfest Bar 7, was in trouble for an alleged lack of single-use towels at handwashing facilities on April 20.

On April 26, Ballina's The Point Restaurant copped two $880 fines for allegedly failing to take all practicable measures to eradicate and prevent the harbourage of pests, and for allegedly failing to maintain all fixtures, fittings and equipment to the required standard of cleanliness.

SUPA IGA Byron was fined $880 for allegedly failing to maintain easily-accessible hand washing facilities on the food premises in August.

On May 31, Richmond Valley Council hit the North Casino Mini Mart with a $880 fine for allegedly failing to maintain the food premises to the required standard of cleanliness.

Byron Bay Malaysian restaurant Taste of Melaka was fined $660 in May for allegedly failing to ensure that at least one food safety supervisor had been appointed for the premises.

Penalty notices are published on the NSW Food Authority website when alleged offences are likely or very likely to result in the production of unsafe, unsuitable or inaccurately labelled food.

Penalty notices issued by local councils which are not deemed to have an impact on public health or safety are not published on the register.