Eight make the cut for NSW Country rugby selection

Action from the under-15 and under-16 games at the NSW Country rugby union championships in Lismore at weekend. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

EIGHT Far North Coast players were selected in NSW Country teams after the under-15 and under-16 championships were held in Lismore at the weekend.

Damon Coldwell, Jackson Kempshall and Jedd Windle were picked from the FNC Dolphins under-15 team.

The best performance came in its final game with a 31-7 win over Central North.

Earlier, they had a hard-fought 12-7 loss against Illawarra and 12-0 defeat at the hands of Central West.

Meanwhile, Edward Allen, Bryce Spencer, Riley Cox, Jye Davis and Ryan Wolton have been named in the NSW Country under-16 team.

Bryce was named best back and Edward best forward at the carnival.

The under-16s had a strong campaign highlighted by a 29-7 win over Illawarra in its semi-final.

They went on to play Hunter in the final and were brave in a 33-15 loss.

They had wins over Central North and Mid North Coast.

