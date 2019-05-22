Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Action from the under-15 and under-16 games at the NSW Country rugby union championships in Lismore at weekend.
Action from the under-15 and under-16 games at the NSW Country rugby union championships in Lismore at weekend. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Sport

Eight make the cut for NSW Country rugby selection

Mitchell Craig
by
22nd May 2019 4:38 PM

EIGHT Far North Coast players were selected in NSW Country teams after the under-15 and under-16 championships were held in Lismore at the weekend.

Damon Coldwell, Jackson Kempshall and Jedd Windle were picked from the FNC Dolphins under-15 team.

The best performance came in its final game with a 31-7 win over Central North.

Earlier, they had a hard-fought 12-7 loss against Illawarra and 12-0 defeat at the hands of Central West.

Meanwhile, Edward Allen, Bryce Spencer, Riley Cox, Jye Davis and Ryan Wolton have been named in the NSW Country under-16 team.

Bryce was named best back and Edward best forward at the carnival.

The under-16s had a strong campaign highlighted by a 29-7 win over Illawarra in its semi-final.

They went on to play Hunter in the final and were brave in a 33-15 loss.

They had wins over Central North and Mid North Coast.

See more photos in the print edition tomorrow.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Are 4WDs wrecking Ballina's beaches?

    premium_icon Are 4WDs wrecking Ballina's beaches?

    Council News A BALLINA councillor says she believes interstate visitors are causing the "absolute destruction" of the dunes and now she wants action.

    Strange but true: Ironic number of Greens voters in Nimbin

    premium_icon Strange but true: Ironic number of Greens voters in Nimbin

    Politics The cannabis capital of Australia lends its support to The Greens

    PHOTOS: All the glitz, glamour of Beef Week fashion show

    premium_icon PHOTOS: All the glitz, glamour of Beef Week fashion show

    Community Did you strut your stuff at Casino's fashion night?

    Residents call for council to be sacked if rates increase

    premium_icon Residents call for council to be sacked if rates increase

    Council News "Why penalise us for your extremely bad decisions?"