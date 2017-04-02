Eight funny flood posts to cheer you up

1. Watch out for the Crocs! Funny every time.
2. "Rock Ness Monster" visits Nimbin, according to Dave Lambert.
3. The "'fake office for smashing in a film clip" by Reuben's Barkley.
4. The 'local pharmacist swims to work', according to Vicki Thrower
5. "Mock not my love of the Pyjamabag'"
Outfits suggested by Rob Sheather, during the floods.
6. The flood was bad, but not so bad Queensland turned into Tassie.
Although blending the two might be pretty bad in some ways.
7. Bit rude. And funny.
8. The practical transport suggestion during floods, by Steve Bell.