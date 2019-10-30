Menu
Mummulgum Public School students Emily Bunney, 11, Angeline Codrington, 12, Ethan Briggs, 12 and Travis Simcox, 11, will race in the relay at Olympic Park in Sydney for the state athletics
Community

Eight fast runners. Two small schools. One big city stadium

Susanna Freymark
by
30th Oct 2019 8:42 PM
EIGHT fast runners. Two small schools. One big stadium in the city.

Mummulgum and Stratheden Public Schools have four runners in each of their relay teams competing at Sydney Olympic Stadium on Thursday, November 7.

It should be a big deal for such small schools (under 26 pupils) to compete in the State Athletic Championships .

Experience is the secret strategy for Stratheden. Last year the school's relay competed in the same event and won a silver medal.

Two of runners in the team are competing again this year, so they know what they're in for. The track, the crowds and the competition. Obviously, they'd like to bring gold home to Stratheden this year.

Stratheden Public School students Payton Summers, 10, Grace Eyles, 12, Fletcher Bennett, 11 and Scarlett Honey, 12, will race in the relay at the Sydney Olympic Stadium.
For Mummulgum, while none of them have competed in the event before and their youngest member, 11 year old Emily Bunney, has not only never visited Sydney, she's also never been on a plane before, they do have an experienced coach.

Twelve year old relay runner Angeline Codrington and the rest of the team are being coached by Angeline's sister Gemma Codrington.

Gemma competed in the comp as a swimmer in the relay team when she was a Mummulgum student. She's now in year 12 at St Mary's College in Casino but has been willing to coach and share her experience with the new team.

Principal Kerin Murphy said the school community had helped raise the money for airfares and for their stay in a hotel opposite the Sydney stadium.

The students from both small schools know each other, Ms Murphy said.

"We come together for sporting and learning events as a community of schools,” she said.

Ms Murphy and parents will be travelling to Sydney with the relay runners who are as keen as their principal.

The students have been practising the changeover of the baton, a crucial part of winning the race.,

"The baton change is the most stressful,” 11 year old Travis Simcox said.

The relay practice and fund-raising will continue up until the students board the plane for Sydney.

This Saturday, Stratheden School will have a mini cake stall at Bunnings.

Mummulgum Public School students Emily Bunney, 11, Angeline Codrington, 12, Ethan Briggs, 12 and Travis Simcox, 11, will race in the relay at Olympic Park in Sydney for the state athletics
