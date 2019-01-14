Eight drink drivers nabbed over weekend
POLICE continue to detect and arrest drivers impaired by alcohol. Police arrested the following people over the weekend.
Friday
- 61-year-old Terania Creek woman refused to submit to breath analysis
- 56-year-old Goonellabah woman for mid range drink driving 2nd + offence
- 33-year-old Lismore woman special category drink driving and possessing a prohibited drug
Saturday
- 32-year-old East Ballina man for mid range drink driving
- 50-year-old Ettrick man for special range drink driving
Sunday
- 26-year-old Ballina man for low range drink driving
- 46-year-old Alstonville man for low range drink driving
- 51-year-old Woodford woman for high range drink driving.
Police will continue to carry out mobile and stationary RBT's on main and back roads.