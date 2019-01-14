Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eight people will face court after being caught driving under the influence of alcohol.
Eight people will face court after being caught driving under the influence of alcohol. File
Crime

Eight drink drivers nabbed over weekend

14th Jan 2019 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE continue to detect and arrest drivers impaired by alcohol. Police arrested the following people over the weekend.

Friday

  • 61-year-old Terania Creek woman refused to submit to breath analysis
  • 56-year-old Goonellabah woman for mid range drink driving 2nd + offence
  • 33-year-old Lismore woman special category drink driving and possessing a prohibited drug

Saturday

  • 32-year-old East Ballina man for mid range drink driving
  • 50-year-old Ettrick man for special range drink driving

Sunday

  • 26-year-old Ballina man for low range drink driving
  • 46-year-old Alstonville man for low range drink driving
  • 51-year-old Woodford woman for high range drink driving.

Police will continue to carry out mobile and stationary RBT's on main and back roads.

drink driving dui northern rivers crime random breath test
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Boy, 7, airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash

    Boy, 7, airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash

    News THE rescue helicopter was called to the scene at Wardell last night.

    • 14th Jan 2019 11:10 AM
    Kimberley Kampers set to reopen as workers take over

    premium_icon Kimberley Kampers set to reopen as workers take over

    Business Production set to scale up in coming months

    Giving police 'the bird' cost a woman her licence

    Giving police 'the bird' cost a woman her licence

    Crime Driving rights suspended after refusing test

    PHOTOS: Glitz, glamour and grunt at historic car show

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Glitz, glamour and grunt at historic car show

    News 2,500 people, 288 cars and a growing rockabilly culture

    Local Partners