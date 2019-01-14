Eight drink drivers nabbed over weekend

Eight people will face court after being caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

POLICE continue to detect and arrest drivers impaired by alcohol. Police arrested the following people over the weekend.

Friday

61-year-old Terania Creek woman refused to submit to breath analysis

56-year-old Goonellabah woman for mid range drink driving 2nd + offence

33-year-old Lismore woman special category drink driving and possessing a prohibited drug

Saturday

32-year-old East Ballina man for mid range drink driving

50-year-old Ettrick man for special range drink driving

Sunday

26-year-old Ballina man for low range drink driving

46-year-old Alstonville man for low range drink driving

51-year-old Woodford woman for high range drink driving.

Police will continue to carry out mobile and stationary RBT's on main and back roads.