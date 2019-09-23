Eight days to claim $120 refund

NSW drivers could be owed up to $120, which could be theirs almost instantly - but time is running out.

That's because the NSW Government is offering a refund scheme on compulsory third party (CTP) green slips for NSW residents or Aussies who happen to have a car registered in the state.

If you're eligible, you could claim up to $120, but you'll have to get in quick before the September 30 deadline passes.

So far, the NSW Government has given back almost $195 million worth of refunds to 3,234,862 policyholders.

However, there is still almost $29 million left unclaimed from 753,742 policyholders.

NSW Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello told news.com.au he wanted all eligible Aussies to claim their money.

"Vehicle owners have just one week left to claim their refund worth up to $120. Don't miss out - check your eligibility and claim your money via Service NSW," he said.

"Any unclaimed money will go back to drivers through reduced Green Slips levies in January 2020.

"The refund is a double win for drivers who are now paying $490 on average for their Green Slips - the most affordable since 2011."

Here are the top 10 Sydney suburbs for most unclaimed money. Picture: Service NSW

WHY ARE WE GETTING FREE MONEY?

The refund came about after the State Government overhauled the CTP insurance scheme to reduce the cost of green slips for vehicle owners and to better support people injured on our roads.

That means that Aussies who were the registered owner of a private vehicle - with the exception of motorcycles - before December 2017 may be eligible for a refund of part of their 2017 CTP green slip.

Under the new rules, current registered owners of vehicles with CTP insurance policies that started from December 1, 2017 will automatically save on their green slip premium.

If you want to grab your refund, you will have to get moving quickly. Picture: iStock

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO

In order to claim, you'll need your banking details handy as well as a MyServiceNSW account.

The next step is to check the eligibility requirements on the MyServiceNSW site, select the "claim online" button, log into your account and follow the easy prompts to submit the claim.

Claims can also be lodged over the phone or by visiting a Service NSW Centre.

Your account will then be credited with your refund - which could range from $10 to $120 - within 10 business days.

Remember, your eligibility and refund amount will vary depending on the type and location of your vehicle.

OTHER INFO

Refund amounts are calculated on a pro rata basis and subject to an administration fee.

The amount you're refunded will depend on when you bought your green slip in the 12 months before the new scheme started on December 1, 2017.

Claims must be made by September 30, 2019.

If the vehicle is registered under a business name and you have not received a refund cheque in the post, please call 13 77 88.

For more information, visit Green Slip refunds at the State Insurance Regulatory Authority's website.