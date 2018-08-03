Eight days ice, four years' jail after man strangles his ex

KNIFE THREAT: a Gympie man threatened his former partner with a knife during a two-city ice rampage.

A KNIFE-WEILDING Gympie sex offender loaded up on ice for eight days before driving to Ipswich to abuse, assault, strangle, suffocate and terrify the mother of his six-month old daughter.

Those were the agreed facts presented to Gympie District Court yesterday by both prosecution and defence in the case of a young Gympie man who faced up to 10 years in jail for breaching a Domestic Violence Order and associated domestic violence-linked offences of strangulation, suffocation, deprivation of liberty, sexual assault and sexual assault while armed.

The man, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, pleaded guilty to the charges against him before being sentenced yesterday.

The court was told the man had been subject to a Domestic Violence Order since 2016, for abusing and slapping the same woman.

The court was told the man, 25, was 23 at the time, as was his female victim.

He arrived at her Brassall home, near Ipswich about 8.30pm on October 12 last year. She heard a bang on her bathroom window as she was having a shower, while her two youngest children were asleep and her eldest was watching a movie in her bedroom.

"She opened the door and he grabbed her around the neck with his left hand while holding her hair with his right hand," the court was told.

He dragged towards the bedroom as she screamed and kicked to try to escape.

In the bedroom, he pushed her onto the bed and used a pillow and blankets to cover her face.

He later said he was sorry but went to the kitchen, to return with a large knife.

He told her to get into the shower and joined her before taking her to the bedroom, climbing on top of her and kissing her on stomach, breasts, vagina and legs.

A neighbour called the police, who caught up with the man in Gympie.

Judge Glen Cash noted the man had already served nearly 10 months in jail and sentenced him to four years' jail, with parole eligibility on April 13 next year.