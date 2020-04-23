Eight country kids talk about life on the home front

How are the children faring in lockdown?

OUR children will remember 2020 as the year of the lockdown where they stayed at home for weeks and weeks due to coronavirus. Surprisingly they have adapted well and are enjoying this time with their families. Ella from Woodburn wisely said, "there is a lot of unity in the world because we're all travelling in the same storm." Read the children's stories below.

Lola, 5, from Kyogle.

Five year old Lola is loving being at home in Kyogle. Lola has an auto-immune condition and has been at home longer than most children her age.

I GET to spend time with Mummy.

I watch cartoons and sometimes Mum watches Ozark.

Dad's at work and Mum sits on the veranda and watches us play Champions.

We are growing vegies and I do like spending more time with Mummy.

Ebanee, 14, from Casino.

Fourteen year old Ebanee is doing her schoolwork from her home in Casino.

THE more positive part of staying home is you can focus better without kids interrupting your learning.

I find it more comfortable and I don't fell so rushed on bell times.

The negative side is that it takes a bit longer for teachers to answer. I email my teacher or go on Google classroom.

I find it quite boring at home when I'm not doing schoolwork.

When Mum gets home from work, I'm constantly talking to because I've been home alone.

I play my country music too loud and it annoys my Mum.

Overall, I've learnt to enjoy the time with family.

The world can learn to spend time with people, learn about hygiene and to be kind to each other and don't argue at the shops. Basic things.

This is a good learning curve and it will teach us to be independent and to learn to figure stuff out for ourselves.

Harry, age 11.

Twelve year old Harry is spending time at home on his three acre property in Casino.

I'VE been able to ride my motorbike, jump on the trampoline and have fun with my sister.

I play X-box and swim in the pool.

I can't play rugby and I don't get to see my friends. You don't have a good teacher at home but Mum is a good enough teacher.

To get through this listen to the news and updates and just try and get your toilet paper. We have stacks. (Mum says they don't).

Daisy, age 8.

Nine year old Daisy is Harry's sister and she is loving watching movies while at home.

I'VE been sleeping and watching movies. I like Paddington.

But you can't visit friends or have any parties.

Mum can't go to work and we can't go anywhere.

Ella, 17, from Woodburn.

Seventeen year old Ella lives in Woodburn and is studying for her HSC.

IT'S been hard to adapt to school work especially in Year 12. The HSC is going ahead as planned and we'll be given special provision.

I never thought I'd want to go back to school so much in my whole life.

There are a lot of sacrifices. My 18th birthday is in May so if there are still restrictions, I'll celebrate later.

We've been productive at home, painting rooms and pulling up carpets. We've haven't had too many arguments.

As a horse rider the best thing about being at home is training. I can ride horses whenever I feel like it.

The worst thing is not being able to compete.

World-wise there is a lot of unity in the world because we're all travelling in the same storm.

We're all struggling with the same sacrifices.

We will learn that no one is above anyone else. We're all susceptible and we have to do the right thing.

Max, 10, from Coraki.

Ten year old Max comes from a family of nine and lives on a large property at Coraki.

IT'S been a little bit of fun staying at home and spending time with my family.

We have been star gazing together.

I'm not allowed to spend time with my friends but we see each other on Google classroom.

I miss school a little bit.

My tip to other children is learn to have fun with your family and try and buy lots of food.

(Max's family have to buy wholesale due to a their large family and supermarket buying restrictions)

Archer, 6.

Six year old Archer is at home in Woodburn on a large property.

IT's been really different and really weird.

I can't see my friends or play soccer or go to school.

I'm doing school work and playing with my Dad.

Sometimes me and my dad explore the paddock at night.

I ride a BMX and we built a BMX track in my backyard.

I've been cooking dinner and made chicken, vegies and salad.

I'm staying at home with Garha (my grandma) while Mum and Dad are at work and I'm folding washing and gardening.

I've learned to wash my hands, social distance and don't touch anything.

When this is over I'll ask my friends for a sleepover or a play date and see my cousins Piper and Reid.

Gracyn is 7 and lives outside Casino.

Seven year old Gracyn lives on a property outside Casino.

IT'S been really fun at home spending time with my older brother.

Me and my brother have been making cubby houses in the garden, painting together, playing board games and cards.

I don't go to school and miss my teacher.

I've learnt to learn on the computer.

When this is over, I'll visit my Nan and Papa in Queensland.

I wash my hands ten times a day.