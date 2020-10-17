Eight chances for Lismore races

OPEN RACE: Racing at the Lismore Turf Club on Sunday October 18 includes seven Northern Rivers thoroughbreds of the eight entered in the $22,000 M & T Tyres Benchmark Handicap. Photo: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

LISMORE Turf Club might have a small eight-horse field for Sunday’s $22,000 M & T Tyres Benchmark 66 Handicap (1110m) but there are a multitude of chances in the sprint.

From the likes of last start winners, Autumn Splendour and Lace And Whiskey to Ballina gelding General Nelson, who is the only one of the eight to have placed at the Lismore track.

All bar the Maryann Brosnan-trained Gold Coast galloper, Usurp, are from the Northern Rivers with Daniel Bowen-trained Lace And Whiskey trained there despite not having raced down the straight.

The Lismore mare has had three runs for Bowen and won her last two at Grafton and Ballina in fine style, but jumps the outside barrier with Noriyuki Masuda aboard.

Autumn Splendour goes from barrier five for Murwillumbah-based trainer Matt Dunn and jockey Matt McGuren.

The four-year-old chestnut is the least experienced with seven starts for two wins and $41,150 in prizemoney.

She is also one of two from the Dunn stable as well, joined in the Lismore scamper by Spot On Spud, a five-year-old chestnut gelding who’s had the nine starts for two wins as well and will be ridden by Ben Looker.

McGuren is second on 12, one ahead of Luke Rolls, who partners General Nelson in Sunday’s scamper for Ballina trainer Steve Phelps.

General Nelson has had one run at Lismore for a second, the seven-year-old gelding is the leading moneyearner in the field with $122,995 in prizemoney from seven wins and 12 placings in 39 starts.

He will have to carry Rolls and 61.5kg from barrier six but the top weight is Casino gelding, Mecum goes from barrier two with Ray Spokes aboard carrying 62kg.

The six-year-old bay gelding has won six of his 31 starts for Leo Clapham earning $85,315 in prizemoney.

Coffs Harbour-based Spokes partners Coffs Harbour mare Gangika with hometown silks aboard.

Jon Grisedale unites with Jim Jarvis-trained daughter of Sepoy from the one barrier with 60.5kg at her Lismore debut.

Another Coffs-trained horse, Peter Evans-trained Inwithachance has four wins from four placings in 22 starts.

The six-year-old jumps from barrier three with the race’s only apprentice, Kyle Wilson-Taylor..