Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Eiffel Tower is welcoming visitors again after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Eiffel Tower is welcoming visitors again after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
News

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month break

25th Jun 2020 8:17 PM

The Eiffel Tower has welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War II.

Strict hygiene and safety measures were put in place before Thursday's reopening.

Visitors can access the 324m high tower only via staircases until early July, with elevators off-limits for the time being because of safety considerations.

In addition, visitors are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of the tower, and anyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering.

Managers say they hope to get operations fully back to normal later in the summer.

Originally published as Eiffel Tower reopens after a 3-month break

eiffel tower

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Critical' six minutes before rugby league player's death

        premium_icon 'Critical' six minutes before rugby league player's death

        News THE North Coast dad died after he collapsed on the field during a match, and now a coronial inquest is under way.

        DECIDED: Can you still take your 4WD on the beach?

        premium_icon DECIDED: Can you still take your 4WD on the beach?

        News BALLINA Shire Council has unanimously taken a decision this morning on the...

        END OF AN ERA: Loved, iconic music venue will not reopen

        premium_icon END OF AN ERA: Loved, iconic music venue will not reopen

        News THE brewery will remain in business but the bar and live music areas will not...

        Alstonville subdivision near Boral Asphalt Plant approved

        premium_icon Alstonville subdivision near Boral Asphalt Plant approved

        News IT IS only a small subdivision, but it could have significant ramifications for...