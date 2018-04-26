Eggins set to go full throttle on race leader

FULL STEAM: David Eggins will start off the front row in the American air ticket this Saturday night at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

FULL STEAM: David Eggins will start off the front row in the American air ticket this Saturday night at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway. Tony Powell

DAVID Eggins has a definite game plan entering Saturday night's final of the Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America series at Lismore speedway.

He is the defending titleholder and he will start from the outside front row position in the 20-car field, 25 lap race in which first to the chequered flag wins the American air ticket.

Eggins, who finished second in the 2017-18 season premiership round point standings to Michael Butcher, wants to win the race to the first corner over Butcher at the drop of the green flag.

"The plan is to go full throttle into turn one, hope it sticks and get to the front," Eggins said.

"If that doesn't work, then Michael better be prepared for a tough race because I won't give up."

This feature race promises to be one of the most keenly contested wingless sprintcar events in years, because all drivers are in the running to win the air ticket in the ultimate winner-take-all contest.

Eggins has once again had a very strong season with feature race wins beside his name and is an experienced campaigner who knows what it takes to win these kind of events.

However, Butcher, Mason Cattell, Matthew Wright, Jacob Jolley, Steve McInnes and Kevin Willis will start from positions in the top half of the field and cannot be ruled out of calculations.

The Lismore Workers Club-sponsored series is in its third season and again this term has proven extremely popular with drivers.

Prominent racecar parts dealer Queensland Speedway Spares also is a backer of the tournament and will provide contingency awards for the grand final.

Meanwhile, V8 dirt modified drivers will race for honours in the Autumn Cup.

The entry list is headed by national champions Mark Robinson, Andrew Pezzutti and Jai Stephenson.

The in-form Andrew Firth, who was a main event winner recently at the Lismore circuit, also has entered for the trophy race.

Meanwhile, promoter David Lander says nominations are still open for the upcoming Caravan and Boat Demolition Derby at the circuit on May 5.

Lander is also keen to hear from anyone who wants to dispose of an unused caravan rusting away in a backyard.

He is on the lookout for old caravans, box trailers, boats or dingys, for the annual family-orientated demolition derby spectacular.

For more information phone the Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway office on 66212733 during business hours.