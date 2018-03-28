Eggciting racing on the way

State titleholder, former National Sprintcar and Speedcar Champion Robbie Farr, will compete in the final round of the Easter Sprintcar Triple Challenge at Lismore Speedway Sunday night.

THE V8 sprintcar racing returns to Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Easter Sunday night, when the final round of the Easter Sprintcar Triple Challenge series is decided.

The annual challenge takes in rounds in Brisbane and Toowoomba before heading to Lismore where the series champion will be crowned.

The 410 cubic engine capacity V8 sprintcars are the premier class of Australian speedway. These cars have an incredible power-to-weight ratio equal to a Formula One machine and are the fastest race car category on the national oval track speedway scene.

There's every chance track records will be broken during the fixture, which will be highlighted with a 40-lap feature race after preliminary heats and time trials.

Promoter David Lander said the Lismore track, although smaller than some of the other circuits in the country where V8 sprintcars perform, will not affect the standard of racing and will make for close competition.

"Sprintcars have made regular appearances at Lismore over many years, going right back to the early days of sprintcar racing in this country in the seventies,” he said.

"They always deliver and provide a spectacular class of very fast racing and we have a top line-up of cars and drivers ready to compete for good prizemoney in the Easter Sprintcar Triple Challenge.”

An impressive entry list of close to 40 cars has been received by race officials.

The nominations are headed by former Australian sprintcar champion Robbie Farr, who will drive for the ultra professional East Coast Pipeline Racing Team.

The team is one of the best prepared in the country, with the latest race car equipment and an impressive back-up spare parts inventory.

Farr is one of the few drivers in Australian speedway history to have won both the Australian sprintcar and speedcar championships.

A big contingent of competitors from Queensland will cross the border into NSW for the Lismore fixture.

Many of the drivers race under the banner of Sprintcars Queensland, the state sanctioning organisation, and are based in Brisbane.

Drivers from Sydney and NSW centres will also compete.

Wingless sprintcar racing also will be featured on the program, with another round of the Lismore Workers Club Driver to America series also set down for decision.

Gates open at 3pm and racing starts at 6pm.