‘Egg girl’ in court over clash with PM

A young woman who allegedly had drugs in her pocket as she tried to smash an egg on Prime Minister Scott Morrison's head during the federal election campaign has appeared in court.

Amber Holt, 24, was charged earlier this month with common assault and possess prohibited drug - marijuana.

Ms Holt made a brief appearance at Albury Local Court today, accused of throwing the egg at the Prime Minister during the federal election campaign when he was visiting the Country Women's Association state conference on May 7 at Albury Entertainment Centre.

Amber Holt arrives at Albury Court. Picture: Mark Jesser

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to marijuana possession but further discussions are still to be held between her defence lawyers and police in relation to the common assault charge.

Ms Holt didn't answer any questions coming in or out of the NSW court as she hurried out after the matter was mentioned.

Her case was adjourned until July 8.

Holt must report to community corrections within seven days.

Police alleged Ms Holt struck Mr Morrison on the back of his head with the egg.

"The Prime Minister's security team quickly detained the woman, and in the act of restraining her, a 70-year-old woman was knocked to the ground," police said.

The woman who accidentally fell to the ground in the commotion was a Country Woman's Association member.

The alleged egging follows the egging of conservative former politician Fraser Anning who blamed Muslim migrants in the wake of the Christchurch mosque massacres.

The protester in that case was dubbed "Egg Boy" and became something of a global folk hero.

The 17-year-old named Egg Boy, Will Connolly, did manage to break an egg on the head of Anning but avoided criminal charges and received a caution.

Senator Anning also avoided being charged for striking Connolly, but a man who attacked him in the immediate aftermath of the egging was charged with assaulting the teenager.