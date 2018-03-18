Menu
Stella Price of Bellingen, got into the spirit of Easter at The Macadamia Castle near Newrybar, in 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
News

Egg-cellent ways to have a pet-friendly Easter

Samantha Poate
by
18th Mar 2018 6:00 AM

FROM chocolate eggs to hot cross buns, Easter is certainly the sweetest time of the year.

While the Easter holidays are the perfect time to indulge, Petbarn Lismore is issuing a reminder to pet parents to keep the seasonal treats out of reach from their four-legged friends.

Store Manager Tracy Simpson is urging locals to avoid hazards that can negatively impact their furry friends.

"As Easter is a popular time for indulging in chocolate, there is a temptation to share these sweets with our pets but it is important to only feed them pet specific treats as chocolate is poisonous to many animals,” Ms Simpson said.

Easter is also a popular time for Australian families to getaway for the long weekend which Ms Simpson said can sometimes be quite stressful for pets.

"Most pets enjoy a routine, it's important to ensure that the holidays is as stress-free as possible for the entire family, including our animals,” Ms Simpson said.

Ms Simpson offered up the following tips to keep your pets safe, happy and healthy over the Easter long-weekend:

  • Keep chocolate out of reach and hidden.
  • Plan ahead with pet-friendly treats.
  • Keep seatbelts fastened (consider a dog harness, designed to keep you pup safe while driving).
  • Take regular breaks on road trips.
