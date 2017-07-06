Effort to minimise suicides on Northern Rivers

A $5000 cheque to kick start the Northern Rivers Suicide Prevention and Awareness Group. From left; Jay Gibson, Sam Green, Dot Orchard and John Welch.

A NEW suicide prevention group in Lismore has just received a much needed donation to kick start their efforts to raise awareness and minimise the number of suicides occurring in the region.

The $5000 donation comes from John Welch, Director of Optus World in Lismore.

"Dot (Orchard) came to me a couple of months ago with the idea that she wanted to do something to prevent suicide in our area," Mr Welch said.

"I think we've all been touched in some way with suicides in our community."

"We live in a world now through technology and social media we seem to be more connected then we have before."

"Yet we have people in our community who are so isolated and feel so isolated that we need to take other steps bring people together and help people in need."

Chairperson of the Northern Rivers Suicide Prevention and Awareness Group (NRSPAAG), Dot Orchard said the money will go towards launching the newly formed group's campaign.

"We have just formed this group, its a new charity group here in Lismore and we have formed it to raise the awareness of suicide and how bad it is in our community," Ms Orchard said.

"We will bank this money and then we'll work our way through what we are going to do with it."

The committees first major fundraising event will be held on Monday September 4.

"We have got a group of well-known people coming up, (including) Tim Costello, Peter FitzSimons, Nathan Howitz (and) Nathan Park," NRSPAAG committee member Sam Green said.

"They are all going to have an evening where we will talk about people sort of facing hardship and those times when they may become depressed in their life and how they have copped with those situations."

"It basically just like an open forum to talk about how we overcome these issues within our lives, professional life and sporting life which is very big at the moment."

The event will be held at Trinity Hall on Monday September 4 at 6:30pm.

Tickets will cost $50 for adults and $25 for students.