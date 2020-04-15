Effect on arts sector as artists miss out on welfare payments

THE local art scene has been dealt a blow with many of its workers and creatives unable to access the job keeper payments due to the nature of their work.

The job keeper payments stipulate that workers must have been with a company for 12 months, however, many arts workers work for multiple companies on short-term contracts.

Arts Northern Rivers Executive Director Peter Wood said the government needed to be more flexible to help the arts industry through this tough time.

“It appears the federal government is being very inflexible in considering extending job seeker support for the arts industry and so far appeals for them to be flexible seem to be ignored.

“This will affect artists working with companies like NORPA or the many festivals and events that make up a significant part of employment opportunities for artists and arts workers.”

Many artists have been left feeling hurt by the stipulations at a time when many people are viewing artisitic content at home.

“It feels like there is a denial that this is an important industry sector (which contributes over $111 Billion to Australian GDP) – yet it is still being thought of as a hobby or fringe industry that is somehow less deserving than other industries,” Mr Wood said.

Given the recent closures to pubs and public venues, artists have lost a major stream of revenue and may be forced into other work to survive.

“It’s going to take a long time for the arts to bounce back since most of the arts relies on audiences or social gatherings – if we can’t support artists and arts workers though programs like job keeper then we’ll lose them in the short to medium term and the sector will take even longer to recover,” Mr Wood said.

Mr Wood said he’d like for the Government to show their support for the arts industry and afford working creatives extra protection.

“I’d like to see the job seeker assistance extended to arts contractors that don’t have a 12 month history with one employer but none the less rely on the arts industry for their income and I’d like to see the arts sector given the same sort of support stimulus packages as other industries – such as tourism and travel,” Mr Wood said.