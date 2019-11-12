Eerie quiet as region prepares for fire

The Channon is eerily quiet as fires burn in Naional Park near at Terania Creek.

IT'S EERILY quiet on roads as heavy smoke slowly rolls down Mt Nardi towards the communities of Ternaia, Tuntable and The Channon.

On Monday eight Rural Fire Service fire trucks were in the area, carrying crews on their never-ending patrols, while a NSW Police 4WD slowly rolled along, officers undertaking checks to ensure residents know that now, right now, is the time to get out ahead of Tuesday's catastrophic conditions.

On Newtown Road on the way up to Mt Nardi, shortly before the lower of the two towers, evidence in the form of a pinky-red retardant shows where RFS air support has been fire-bombing to save precious communications infrastructure.

On Monday afternoon, the RFS crew from Hanging Rock gave a wave as they also check properties on the steep single lane road.

Overhead, an ugly sun burns orange through the smoke, there's no sign of wildlife, it's as if every bird, insect and reptile has literally gone to ground.

Along Upper Tuntable Falls Rd, Essential Energy crews were also hard at work.

Chris and Melanie Quinn from The Channon Store said their phone had been kept busy with people calling from out of town to check on friends and family in the village.

The Channon Showgrounds are deserted but the smell of smoke is definitely stronger.

And unlike yesterday, there's plenty of birdsong.

It hot now and well on it way to hitting the late 30s.

While it seems benign now, the Bureau of Meteorology said it's not going to last.

The BoM is predicting winds to increase, gusting northerly 15 to 20 km/h tending north-west to north-easterly 20 to 35 km/h in the late morning and afternoon.. with daytime maximum temperatures 33 to 39.

BoM also reports that a cold front will move through southern and western New South Wales today, continuing through to the northeast overnight or early Wednesday.

Hot, dry and gusty west to northwesterly winds ahead of the front will generate very dangerous fire weather conditions over a broad area of the state. On Wednesday, a high pressure ridge is forecast to develop in the wake of the front and should remain dominant until another, weaker, cold front arrives later Friday or Saturday.