Edwards the 'only suspect' in alleged murder: Defence

Police search a property on Tanglewood Road north of Lawrence in relation to the disappearance of Sharon Edwards. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

THE case against the "one and only" suspect in the alleged murder of Sharon Edwards, her estranged husband, has no forensic evidence tying him to it, a court has heard.

In the closing argument to the jury, defence barrister Peter O'Connor spoke for John Wallace Edwards, 62, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mrs Edwards who was last seen alive on March 14, 2015.

Mr O'Connor suggested the accused had been the "one and only suspect" from the outset of police investigation and the distinct lack of forensic evidence linking him to the crime could not be ignored.

After searching his property at Grafton and Lawrence, Police had installed tracking devices in Mr Edwards' two cars, listening devices in his home and bugged his phones.

"Even his son's thought he was acting paranoid, telling them his house was bugged...He wasn't paranoid, it was all true."

Mr O'Connor said the accused went to Grafton Police Station on the morning of March 16, 2015, but was given a "pat on the back" and "sent away" to wait it out.

"It's quite clear it had been the accused's intention that morning, when he went to Grafton Police Station to set in train those events," he said.

John and Sharon Edwards. Photo: contributed

"If he had committed a terrible crime and needed time to carry out the forensic clean up that the Crown seems to be saying he had so skilfully carried out, why is he trying to jump up and down at Grafton Police Station first thing on Monday morning?"

The neighbours at Sharon's Grafton home were an "observant bunch", said Mr O'Connor as were the small community at Lawrence.

They regularly saw Mr Edwards gardening and working in the yard. Mr O'Connor said had the accused been cleaning away any misgivings on Sunday the jury could be sure a neighbour "would've told you about it"

"That someone can commit a crime in Grafton at 3am and then head off into the never never without attracting any suspicion is something of a myth," Mr O'Connor said.

Mr O'Connor said the phone location data, obtained for Mr and Mrs Edwards' phone, was never requested for that of Mrs Edwards' love affair - William 'Billy' Mills, meaning his exact movements could not be determined.

He said both Mr Edwards and Mr Mills showed reluctance in speaking with Police alone. Mr Mills agreed to an interview with the support of his daughter and Mr Edwards' attended the school Mrs Edwards' worked at and asked the principal to accompany him to the police station.

"It's not that Mr Mills has done anything wrong, but it is somehow thought to be strange the accused would like (the principal) to go with him."

He said a discrepancy in Mr Mills' evidence to court about a phone call at 3am the night Mrs Edwards disappeared was accepted as a mistake.

" (The Crown) won't take the same approach to the accused and instead ask you to treat any discrepancy he has made as a lie."

Mr O'Connor called into question the 13 different accounts identified by the prosecution.

He said in many of the conversations with friends, police and his sons the court was told Mr Edwards spoke in a "disjointed fashion" was distressed and talking in tangents.

"They had to interpret what he was saying."

Mr O'Connor said Mr Mills and Mr Edwards had injuries in the days after Mrs Edwards disappeared. Mr Mills three fine scratches on his arm. Mr Edwards had a fracture to his dominant hand he blamed on a gardening accident.

Mr O'Connor said in the Crown's scenario, had the fracture occurred as they have argued, by punching, it would hinder the ability to "quickly and efficiently" transport a body and clean up.

"The reason for no forensic evidence, the reason for no noise, the reason none of the residents of Riverdale Court have heard of seen anything involving the accused is that he hasn't done anything," he said.

Justice Robert Hulme is expected to give his summarising remarks on Tuesday.